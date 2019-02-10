Scrutiny At Rangers On Another Level To Nottingham Forest – Joe Worrall

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Worrall believes the level of scrutiny at Rangers is on a completely different level to Nottingham Forest.



The centre-back came in for big criticism last month when he made a defensive mistake which contributed to Rangers losing 2-1 at Kilmarnock in the league.











No shortage of former players had their say on Worrall with one, former Scotland star Frank McAvennie, saying he would send the defender back to Nottingham Forest.



And another, ex-Hibernian attacker Tam McManus, predicted that Worrall would never be played alongside Gareth McAuley again by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.





Worrall believes his mistake was only something minor, but was blown up in importance due to the fact it happened in a Rangers shirt and with the Gers pushing to win the title.



The defender also insists the scrutiny is not on the same level at Nottingham Forest.





"It's a minor thing but it gets blown out of proportion when you're going for a league with Rangers", Worrall was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"I've made many mistakes at Forest but it's different up here because you're fighting for a title.



"We've not done that at Forest for the last few years.



"If you make a mistake down there, you're still sitting mid-table and it's forgotten about in a few days.



"Here, it sticks with you.



"I'm sure the fans will point the finger again at some point in the season, but I'll just get on with it", the centre-back added.



Worrall has been clear about his desire to return to Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan stint, with the defender bidding to play as much football as possible at Rangers.

