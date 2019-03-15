Juventus Sporting Director Driving Pursuit of Tottenham Target, Conducting Personal Scouting

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been personally keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City midfield target Tanguy Ndombele ahead of the summer.



The Lyon midfielder had offers to leave Les Gones last year, with Tottenham reportedly seeing a bid rejected, while Manchester City were also linked with having made a proposal.











His performances and stature have only grown since then and he has also broken into the France national squad, which has further enhanced his profile in the transfer market.



Tottenham and Manchester City have continued to be linked with Ndombele, but if they go back in for him in the summer they could face big competition from Juventus.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Juventus sporting director Paratici has been paying personal attention to Ndombele and is driving the club’s pursuit of the Frenchman.



He has been at Lyon’s matches on several occasions this season to watch Ndombele in action as he looks to step up the club’s interest in the midfielder.





Juventus have also held talks with the player’s representatives over the possibility of a transfer to Turin, as they try to take pole position.



The probable huge transfer fee and competition from major clubs have no dissuaded Juventus from trying to get their hands on Ndombele.

